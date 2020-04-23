Fortnite: Week 10 Challenges, Midas, Rewards, How To and More!

Want to get a head start on this week’s missions? Take a look at our guide here!

This past week Fortnite released the next set of agent challenges for Chapter 2 Season 2, as Epic Games has changed up their model of the weekly challenges.

This season we are getting agent-specific challenges every two weeks for all the battle pass skins! Completing each agent’s challenges will grant us the Ghost or Shadow variant of that skin.

This week is the second set of challenges for Midas, the final agent players can unlock by purchasing the battle pass.

Let’s take a look at this week’s list of challenges!

Touch of Gold

Week 10 was supposed to be the final week of challenges for Chapter 2 Season 3, as the season was expected to end next week.

Now, we do not know what kind of challenges are going to be coming in the following weeks. However, we now can look at the final week of challenges for Midas!

EASY – How have you been finding the challenges this season?

Below is the full list of challenges for Week 10, along with the number of times you need to complete each one!

Eliminate Players with a Shotgun, AR, and SMG (3)

Search Chests in Different Matches (7)

Eliminate a Player or Henchman with a Legendary or Boss Weapon (3)

Heal Teammates with a Bandage Bazooka (200)

Dance Within 10s of Knocking a Henchman (3)

Search Different Golden Pipe Wrenches (5)

Catch a Fish While Riding in a Choppa (3)

Deal Damage to Players or Henchman at the Yacht and the Agency in a Single Match (2)

Visit The Agency, Hayman, and Greasy Graves in a Single Match (3)

Deal Damage to Henchman While Disguised (100)

Week 9 Challenges

Before you can access any of the rewards associated with the Midas set of challenges, you are going to need to complete last week’s ones!

You can also check out all the challenges for Week 9 below!

BOSS – Midas is the leader of the Agency!

Search chests in different named locations (0/6)

Deal damage to players with sniper rifles (0/300)

Upgrade a weapon to legendary rarity at an upgrade bench (0/1)

Search a llama, legendary chest or supply drop (0/1)

Deal damage to a Choppa with a passenger or pilot inside (0/100)

Collect XP coins (0/5)

Carry a giant pink teddy bear found in Risky Reels 100 meters (0/100)

Search Midas’ golden llama between a junk yard, gas station and an RV campsite (0/1)

Gather intel during Spy Games operation matches (0/10)

Earn survival, combat or scavenger gold medals (0/3)

Rewards

Once players have completed the two weeks of challenges for Midas, they will be able to choose which variant they will unlock.

LAST CHOICE – This is the last Shadow or Ghost choice we will have to make!

Be careful however, the same rule that has applied for every agent before is the same yet again.

Once you choose a variant, you will not be able to revert your choice and get access to the other one. So choose wisely!

