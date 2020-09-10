[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite Venom: Release Date, Skin, Pickaxe, Glider, Mythic Weapon, Challenges, Price and Everything We Know

One of the coolest Marvel skins of all time is dropping off the battle bus soon! Here’s all you need to know!

Venom

The first patch of the new season has finally releases.

Patch V14.10 is pretty massive and has an ample amount of content.

Of course, there was a flurry of leaks this morinng.

Including Venom!

Contents hide
1 Sound Files
2 File Images
3 Release Date
4 Price
5 Pickaxe and Glider

Sound Files

The morning of any new Fortnite patch always has an ample amount of leaks.

One of these included sound files for Venom, which was discovered by FortTory.

Check them out below or here!

Venom Sound Files 1
WOW – Could Venom be here soon?

File Images

FortTory also found images of Venom and Black Panther within the in-game files.

This all but confirms the skins existence!

Vencom min 1
INSANE – We cannot wait to see this skin!

Release Date

As of now we do not know when Venom is going to be released into the Fortnite item shop.

Since his files were added into the game, perhaps we can expect it within the next couple of weeks!

Price

Since this is a Marvel-themed skin, we can expect a price point of around 1500 Vbucks.

Pickaxe and Glider

We do not know if we are going to get a matching pickaxe and glider with Venom.

However, they released a full set with the Silver Surfer skin set, so perhaps they will do the same for Venom!

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

