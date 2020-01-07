Fortnite: Valentine’s Day Skins That Need to Return!

Fortnite Chapter 2 is finally here, players have been jumping off the battle bus into the new map for over a week now.

The new map has been well received by the community so far, from its simplistic design to its well thought out point of interests, players have had little to complain about.

With the holiday season winding down, we can now look forward to Valentine’s Day at the next seasonal event coming to Fortnite.

So what skins need to return during Valentine’s Day? Let’s find out!

Love Range – Last Seen September 4, 2019

Price: 2000 Vbucks

One of the classic Fortnite skins has not seen a return to the item shop in quite some time. Valentine’s Day would not be complete without this iconic skin making a return to the item shop!

Heartbreaker – Last Seen February 15, 2019

Price: 1200 Vbucks

One of the featured skins during the Share The Love Event last year, the Heartbreaker skins is one of the funniest seasonal skins we have seen yet. With it not appearing in the item shop since the event, we can expect it to show up yet again.

Skully – Last Seen November 14, 2019

Price: 1200 Vbucks

Another one of Valentine’s Day skins released last year, Skully has two variants to her style as you can see in the above image. We will probably see another return of Skully as it has been rather common in the item shop.

Fallen Love Ranger – Only Appeared As A Bundle

Price: $19.99 USD

The “dark” variant of the Love Ranger was last seen in the item shop as a bundle of items. Maybe this Valentine’s Day we will see the return of another seasonal bundle or this skin will make an appearance to the item shop.

