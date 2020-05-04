Fortnite V12.60 Release Date, Patch Notes, New Weapons, and Full Details!

With the recent delay of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, players are now looking ahead to the next update already.

This will be the first time that we will get a sixth patch during a Fortnite season, as this one is set to end in a few weeks.

The last update implemented a lot of solid changes towards the game, and Epic is stepping up their communication with the player base.

So what can expect from the next patch? Let's take a look!

Release Date

Fortnite updates used to be released every week, but now, they have changed this model and it appears to be every two weeks or so.

The last update, patch V12.50 was released this past week; so we do not expect the next update to be released for at least another week.

So, keep your eyes peeled for patch V12.60 to be released around the middle of May.

Patch Notes?

We do not have any rumored patch notes yet, however, keep an eye out on Twitter for when the patch will release.

MIA - Where are the patch notes?

However instead of not releasing patch notes as Epic has done over the course of Chapter 2. They sent out emails to all creators detailing what was included in the latest patch!

New Weapons? Map Changes?

Over the last couple of weeks, players have speculated what Epic Games has in store for us with the upcoming season.

One Reddit user took the community by storm recently, as they leaked numerous changes coming with the new season.

One of them proved to be true with the last Fortnite update, so one can speculate that another one may be implemented in the V12.60 update.

UNDERWATER - Is the Fortnite map going to be flooded?

One change that is long overdue in some player's minds is the addition of some sort of new weapon.

Whether it is a brand new weapon or the return of a classic weapon, players will be happy no matter what!

Flooding?

One of the leaks that the Reddit post detailed was the flooding of the current Fortnite map ahead of the new season.

Whether Epic adds these event files this coming update is unknown as of now, but in the past they have tended to add event files weeks in advance!

