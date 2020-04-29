Fortnite V12.50 Patch Notes - Leaks, Map, Weapons & more

The Fortnite patch V12.50 has finally been implemented worldwide!

The patch is available to download on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, IOS and Android now!

The new update implements some much-needed changes to Fortnite, and comes off the tail-end of announcing the latest FNCS round.

Let’s take a look at what was added today!

Heavy Sniper Nerf

This update was jammed pack with updates that a lot of players never saw coming. One of them was the nerf to the infamous Heavy Sniper.

Now, since the update Epic Games has nerfed the damage of the Heavy Sniper drastically. Before, you would be able to one-shot players to the body as it would do 156 base damage.

Now, the Epic Heavy Sniper does 126 body damage and the Legendary Heavy Sniper does 132 body damage.

BE GONE - Will the Heavy still be a viable option?

Although the damage was drastically nerfed for the Heavy Sniper, it appears you are still able to destroy any type of material in the game with one bullet!

Aim Assist Nerf

One of the more drastic changes was also implemented during the V12.50 update. Not a lot of people expected an aim assist nerf this time around, but Epic seems to be addressing all issues before the FNCS Invitational.

In an email sent out by Epic Games this morning they have made "240hz aim assist act like 60HZ".

GANG - Will the controller gang be defeated now?

Whether or not this makes a drastic update to the overall feel of aim assist is still yet to be discovered. But, it appears that the gap between aim assist and PC player aim is finally closing!

Patch Notes & Bug Fixes

Unfortunately, Epic Games has not posted any patch notes once again. However, we have the full list of new bug fixes and general changes below!

Dexerto spotted that Epic has posted all the general fixes to the game over on their official Trello board. But you can also view them below!

General

Framerate and resolution drops in v12.41

Battle Royale

Local Challenges not appearing when entering a new area

"Block damage with a Kingsman" Challenge not tracking progress

