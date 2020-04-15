Fortnite: V12.40 Patch Notes - Leaks, Map, Weapons & more

The Fortnite v12.40 update is here for Epic Games’ battle royale!

The patch is available to download on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, IOS and Android now!

The new update implements some much-needed changes to Fortnite, and comes just a day after Epic extended the season an additional month!

Let's take a look at what was added today!

Doomsday?

During the last Fortnite update, some fans noticed some new devices surrounding The Agency. These were later discovered to be "Doomsday Devices" as not by multiple Fortnite data miners

BOOM? - Could these devices destroy the map?

We know these devices are without a doubt going to play some role in the season-ending event.

However, we do not know when this event is going to be since the season was extended yet again.

Some Fortnite fans noticed right away that the six devices around The Agency are not brighter than before.

Perhaps we are getting closer to the event?

Dual Pistols Leaked?

Discovered in the game files by avid Fortnite data miner HYPEX, these new dual pistoles are not in the game yet, but they should be next update.

We have had dual pistols in the game before, but we have never had the silenced iteration of them! We wonder how accurate they will be.

DEADLY - Coul these be a viable option?

Prison

Perhaps the strongest POI to land at this season, The Shark has received a drastic cosmetic makeover during this update.

Before, the POI was a hideout for agent Skye and her band of misfits. Now, it has changed to become a prison, the whole landscape of the POI has changed as well.

So, it is essentially like getting a brand new POI to land at!

GHOST - This hideout is a Team Ghost location!

Be sure to drop into The Shark during the new update to check out all the new chest spots and where Skye could be hiding now!

Patch Notes

Unfortunately, Epic Games has not posted any patch notes once again. However, we have the full list of new bug fixes and general changes below!

Courtesy of Progameguides

Players using a controller may not experience any vibration feedback when taking damage

Midas' Golden Touch does not change items gold.

Due to an issue, the Grenade has been temporarily disabled

Players may be unable to interact with Ollie, preventing them from completing their Skye’s Adventure Challenge

Skye's "Pull a player or Henchman with a Harpoon Gun" Challenge may not work with Henchmen

Visualize SFX Audio will pulse the direction of audio sources instead of showing them consistently (Audio appears from the correct direction and source)

