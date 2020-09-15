Fortnite Trio FNCS: All Confirmed Trios – Bugha, Benjyfishy, Zayt and More!

The largest Trio tournament of the year is beginning in just a few weeks. Here’s all confirmed trios!

The current season of Fortnite is well underway.

Now competitive players are gearing up for the next wave of events.

Trio FNCS is just around the corner and there are an ample amount of teams formed.

Here they are!

North-America East

The most populated region in North America also has some of the most prominent players such as Fortnite World Cup solo winner Bugha.

There has already been a flurry of teams announced.

Check out all the confirmed ones so far below:

Bugha, Chap and Jamper

Vivid, Cizlucky and Lazarp

Clix, Nosh and Zyfa

Scoped, Ceice and Assault

Furious, Riversan and illest

Zayt, Saf and Stretch

Bizzle, Dubs and Megga

AV, Knight and RogueShark

Zexrow, Chaotic and Unknownarmy

Edgeyy, Cented and Commandment

Kodi, Klass and 7EO

Bucke, Kreo and Khanada

Posick, Xccept and Deroller

Clarity, Nittle and Mikey

Coop, TabzG and skqttles

Europe

Some would argue that the EU region is still the best in the world.

With a younger demographic they have some of the best players in the world. Some of these seem all but locked in for the grand finals.

Below are some of the confirmed teams!

Benjyfishy, Savage and LeTsHe

Mongraal, mitr0 and Tayson

Noahreyli, aqua and rezon

Refsgaard, keJseR and Skram

Keziixrr, JannisZ and xsqueezierr

Queasy, Milan and Chapix

FlowiS, Endretta and Louis

Tschiinken, Pepper and fledermoys

Hardfind, Astro and Michael

Kylix, Mexe and verox

7tor, l1nk and Kiryache

We will be sure to update these lists when more trios get announced!

