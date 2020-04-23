Fortnite: Travis Scott Skin Points Towards Old Map? – Season 13 Leaks and Rumors

Could this latest cosmetic be a hidden clue implemented by Epic Games?

Since the delay of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, the Fortnite community has been up in arms about what to do until June 4.

his has only been the second season since the new map was unveiled to us back in October, as both seasons thus far have encountered numerous delays.

Now, with the upcoming Travis Scott event, some eagle-eyed Fortnite fans have spotted a massive clue about next seasons map!

Let’s take a closer look.

OLD MAP?

Since the reveal of the Travis Scott skins for the upcoming collaboration event later this week, we now have our first look at what the skins are going to look like.

Epic has released two skins as apart of the event, one which is modeled after Travis himself and another one called “Astro Jack”. Which appears to have some cryptic messages behind it as well.

LEAKS – Please let this be true!

Noted by prominent Fortnite streamer SypherPK, the Astro Jack version of the skin has two maps floating around its head.

One of them is the current Chapter 2 Season 2 map, and the other one is based upon the classic Fortnite Season 3 map.

This map is seen as the pinnacle of classic Fortnite, it featured the best battle pass to date and was also the introduction of Tilted Towers.

Meaning?

Of course, as soon as fans noticed this they went berserk. Since the release of the new map, a large portion of the player base has been begging to go back to the classic map.

The current map does not feel like Fortnite, and a lot of players are not a fan of the art style they chose to use for Chapter 2.

JOHN WICK – One of the best battle pass skins ever!

There are some strong theories behind why Epic Games chose to implement this map onto the Astro Jack head. Why would they even do it, if this did not have some hidden message behind it?

Some fans have theorized some strong notions about why Epic made this choice, one of them is regarding next season. It is set to be Chapter 2 Season 3, and the map they featured on the helmet is from Season 3.

So, perhaps this is some shadowing about the future of the current Fortnite map. But there are some conspiracy theories we must take a look at too!

Flashback in Time?

Some Fortnite fans have put on their tinfoil hats and started to rewind all the way back to one of the first Fortnite events.

As claimed by this Twitter user, the first End event occurred during Season 4; and since the dramatic event at the end of Season X, we know we are in a parallel universe.

OG MAP – Could we finally be returning to this map?

Another theory that is coming out of Twitter is with the leaked Doomsday event that has been in the game files for over a month now, fans are wondering if Travis is going to have some role within the map.

We do not know when the Doomsday event is going to take place, but there are some strong indications that we are going to be heading back to the old map.

When we head back is unknown as of now, but we could possibly be in a new Fortnite map as early as tomorrow!

