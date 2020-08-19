Fortnite Thor Skin: Release Date, Price, Battle Pass, Marvel Theme, Styles, and More!

Could one of the strongest Avengers be dropping off the battle bus and onto the Fortnite map next season?

Fortnite has been no stranger when it comes to collaborating with massive brands such as Marvel.

With Chapter 2 Season 4 right around the corner, we are getting more news by each passing day.

A new leak has surfaced which may allude to some of the next season skins, including another collaborating with Marvel!

Here’s the news.



Thor Leak

For quite some time players have become aware of the interactable comics within the Fortnite menu.

This triggered a wide array of speculation with fans, as some assumed that next season could have a heavy emphasis on Marvel skins.

Well, it appears their suspicions were right; as a source has told Fortnite leaker HYPEX that this could very well be the case for next season.

WOW – More Marvel skins!

According to HYPEX, their source has noted that Marvel may be the theme for the entirety of Season 4.

This means players may be spotting the rumored Thor skin as soon as Season 4 releases.

Which is August 27!

Styles?

As of now, we do not have any indication of what the rumored Thor skin, and hammer will look like in Fortnite.

However, we can point towards the Captain America and Deadpool skins that they have released in the past.

HERO – One of the coolest skins!

It is safe to say the skin itself will be pretty accurate!

