Fortnite: The Device Event: LIVE Reveal – Full Event, Gameplay, Map Changes, and More!

Missed all the action during this legendary event? Check out all map changes and more news here!

The Device event is the final step before we finally kick off Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3!

It has been a long time coming, but this event is about to be one of the craziest we have had yet.

If you do not have access to your computer or console to check out the event, we’ll be posting live updates for the event.

Here’s whats happening!

Full Event!

The Device event was one of the best that Epic Games has pulled off yet, and it sets up the new season perfectly!

READ MORE: Fortnite Death Run Course Codes – June 2020

If you were not able to catch the live event, do not fear! We were able to snag some footage of The Device event.

You can check it out for yourself below when the event happens!

Map Changes?

As of now, we only know of one map change before the event kicks off.

READ MORE: Fortnite: Is Save The World Worth It In 2020?

Fortnite data miners and leakers posted the below image which revealed that The Agency was going to experience some damage during the event.

What other map changes come during the event are unknown as of now, but we can suspect many!

BOOM – What could happen to The Agency?

Season 13?

The Device Event is just two days before the release of Chapter 2 Season 3!

So gamers really only have around a full day to check out the post-event map, before the map is flooded!

Be sure to stay up to date with all the Season 13 news on social media over the next couple of days!

READ MORE: Fortnite: Best Controllers To Use for June 2020! Xbox, PS4