Fortnite The Device Event: LIVE Countdown, Details, Map Changes, Teasers, and More!

What could Midas and his crew have in store for us? Find out all the juicy details here!

We are now officially less than a month away from the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3!

The current season has been slowly but surely coming to an end, after the additional one month delay back at the beginning of April.

Now, we are getting into the exciting times of any Fortnite season as this is when we start to get ample details about the season-ending event.

Let’s take a look at all we know about the big event!

EVENT TEASER – 13TH June

A tweet posted by Epic Games earlier today teased the upcoming Device event.

PLAN – What could be in store for us?

It appears Midas is going to try and break the storm that appears over the Fortnite map!

During the recent Fortnite patch V12.60, Epic added a few more strings and related files for the upcoming event.

According to prominent leaker HYPEX, the in-game file for the event countdown was added.

Along with some strings that indicate that the Doomsday Device has moved from Midas’ room to an unknown location.

SOON? We do not know when the event will be!

As of now, we do not know when the event is going to be.

READ MORE: Fortnite V12.60 Patch Notes – Leaks, Map, Weapons & more

However, players have suspected that the Doomsday Device is going to be placed in front of The Agency

Mysterious Orbs

During one of the more recent Fortnite updates, some players noticed right away that some mysterious orbs appeared in the lake surrounding The Agency

READ MORE: Fortnite V12.60 Release Date, Patch Notes, New Weapons, and Full Details!

Once a few weeks passed by, the orbs all of a sudden started to glow! Credible Fortnite data miners and sources from the community have nicknamed these the Doomsday Devices.

BOOM? – Could these devices destroy the map?

It appears that The Agency is going to be a large component of this season’s event, as we do not know what could happen to the map!

Cables

Fortnite data miner HYPEX noticed that Epic Games decided to trigger the first instance of one of the Doomsday cables sometime last week.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Map: Return to original map?

HYPEX was able to dive into the game and uncover all of the cable locations and how they connect to the Doomsday device, which is stored in Midas’ room.

The device itself has drawn a lot of comparisons over recent weeks, its presence in the background of the room is daunting for sure.

AGENT – Peely could very well save the day!

If you have not seen the video, you can check it out over at HYPEX’s twitter or here.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: MAJOR LEAKS – All Rumors, Leaks, and Confirmed Changes Ahead Of Season 13

It is hard to say what Epic Games has in store for us with the season-ending event, but we may have some guesses into what to expect!

Reddit Leaker

Before the V12.50 update, a Reddit post rose to fame as it detailed all sorts of information about the new season, that the person claimed to have inside knowledge about.

READ MORE: Fortnite PS5: Release Date, Trailer, Graphics, Gameplay, Future, and Everything You Need To Know

Although it is simply a Reddit post, the user did get one of the leaks right so far. So Fortnite fans are keeping close tabs on the game to see if these leaks are going to pan out.

One of the leaks noted that the map is essentially going to be flooded, or at least large portions of the map are going to be underwater.

SWIMMING – How will the game play out?

This is by far the most ludicrous leak we have seen thus far, as it would not feel like Fortnite if we were all underwater.

However, this has gotten lots of Fortnite fans wondering if the Doomsday event is going to trigger some sort of underwater explosion and cause this flooding.

For now, we simply have to wait; and keep our eyes peeled for what will come next with the next Fortnite update this week!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Trailer: Battle pass details, release date delay, and more!