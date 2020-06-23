Fortnite Sweaty Sands: POI Guide - Chest Spawns, Ziplines, Loot, and More!

Chapter 2 Season 3 of Fortnite is finally here, with the release of the new season means an ample amount of map changes.

However, some old POIs are still here; such as Sweaty Sands.

This POI is one of the most popular on the map, and it can be tricky to master.

Here's how to dominate the sands!

Where Is It?

As of now, Sweaty Sands is the the most north-western POI on the Fortnite map.

We say as of now, because we do not know when The Shark is going to make a return to the island!



Chest Spawns

Thanks to LootLake.Info we are able to see where all of the chest spawns are at Sweaty Sands.

As you can see in the map below, there are a staggering 28 chest spawns at Sweaty Sands. Along with a countless amount of ziplines and boats.



Keep in mind, the main building at Sweaty Stands is going to have the most loot!

In turn, this is always going to be the most contested building.

Crash Pads

One neat aspect about landing at Sweaty Sands is the fact there are Crash Pads all over the POI.

These are stationary, so you can use these anytime you want!

Ziplines and Boats

If you do not get zone, or you are looking to get out of the POI fast; there are numerous ways you can accomplish this.

There are ziplines that go up to windmills that will allow you to jump down without taking any fall damage.

As well, there are 16 boat spawns all around the edge of Sweaty Sands. Perfect for you and your squad.



Sweaty Sands is one of the best POIs on the map, and do not be surprised for it to always be heavily contested.

