Fortnite Squads FNCS – Prize Pool, Start Date, Leaks, Format, World Cup & more

Could we be going back to teams of four for the next wave of competitive? Some signs say yes!

Since the recent announcement of the competitive roadmap for the rest of 2020, as well as the confirmation of the next World Cup in 2021, Epic has never been communicating better with the community.

With the solo portion of the FNCS Invitational coming to a close, along with the recent nerf of aim assist on PC.

Player’s are wondering what next seasons game mode is going to be.

So, what do we know about the next wave of FNCS? Let’s take a closer look!

Rumors?

As of now, there has not been much said regarding the future of Chapter 2 Season 3’s FNCS.

Going off of trends from previous seasons, it appears we are going to be approaching Trios as that has not been a game mode since Season X.

But, we do not know what Epic’s plans are for the future of the game and they could be planning their game modes for the Fortnite World Cup 2021 soon.

FNCS typically lasts for around a month, during this month of action players across the world compete in multiple weeks of action.

After the qualifying stages are held during the four-five weekends, the grand finals are held over a concluding weekend.

So, in the coming weeks, we can suspect an announcement sometime around the first week of June with an eventual start date the following weekend.

TEAMS – Who will you be pairing up with for Squads?

Prize Pool

We do not have any idea of what the prize pool is going to be for a sqauds FNCS; during the duo portion, we saw some nice prize pool among the top regions.

We can suspect that the European and North-America East regions are going to have the highest prize pools as they have the most players.

Teams?

Since the Limited Testing Event was announced we have already seen some teams announce their partnerships.

CHAMP – Will Bugha ever win a FNCS?

Some of these teams include:

Chap, AV, RogueShark and Knight

Avery, Haz, UnknownArmy, Ronaldo

