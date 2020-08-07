Fortnite Shark Week Episode Early Premiere! – How to Watch, New Cosmetics, Other Crossovers!

Fortnite is once again breaking the barrier between gaming and mainstream entertainment!

Epic Games are known for creating some amazing crossover events, including Avengers, Batman, Star Wars and More!

It seems the Discovery Channel will be the next to join that list with an early premiere of Shark Week.

Continue reading for all the latest info on how to watch, as well as the new cosmetics coming to the game with Shark Week!

How to Watch

The first episode of Shark Week is set to release on August 14th 2020. Fortuneatly, you’ll be able to catch it early on August 10th!

SHARK WEEK – We can’t wait to see a live screening of Shark Week in Fortnite!

Head over to the Party Royale section at 2 PM ET. The episode will play for 24 hours, every hour so don’t worry if you’re not there on time!

You’ll probably be able to party up with friends and watch together, so squad up beforehand and head in for the show!

New Cosmetics

To celebrate the return of Shark Week, we’ll be getting the Cozy and Comfy Chomps Outfit.

COMFY – Will you be picking up the new cosmetics that are coming with Shark Week?

These set includes a backbling, harvesting tool and a glider.

It’s unclear as to how many V-Bucks this will cost as of yet, so be ready at the reset on August 9th for the skins and the price.

Other Crossovers and More!

It’s clear Epic still have plans to curate some amazing crossovers and we can’t wait to see what they have planned for the future.

We have amazing films releasing later this year like Black Widow and James Bond.

Fingers crossed Epic has plans to make more amazing crossovers, not only with films but also with music artists, like Travis Scott and Marshmello.