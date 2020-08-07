[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 13 Season 14

Fortnite Shark Week Episode Early Premiere! – How to Watch, New Cosmetics, Other Crossovers!

Fortnite is once again breaking the barrier between gaming and mainstream entertainment!

by Oscar Dobbins Aug 7, 2020
fortnite shark week

Epic Games are known for creating some amazing crossover events, including Avengers, Batman, Star Wars and More!

It seems the Discovery Channel will be the next to join that list with an early premiere of Shark Week.

Continue reading for all the latest info on how to watch, as well as the new cosmetics coming to the game with Shark Week!

Contents hide
1 How to Watch
2 New Cosmetics
3 Other Crossovers and More!

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

How to Watch

The first episode of Shark Week is set to release on August 14th 2020. Fortuneatly, you’ll be able to catch it early on August 10th!

tiger shark king fortnite premiere party royale 2020 1
SHARK WEEK – We can’t wait to see a live screening of Shark Week in Fortnite!

Head over to the Party Royale section at 2 PM ET. The episode will play for 24 hours, every hour so don’t worry if you’re not there on time!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Release date, Leaks, Weapons, Map, Battle Pass Skins, Theme, Weapons, and More News About Season 14!

You’ll probably be able to party up with friends and watch together, so squad up beforehand and head in for the show!

New Cosmetics

To celebrate the return of Shark Week, we’ll be getting the Cozy and Comfy Chomps Outfit.

fortnite shark items shark week party royale 2020 1
COMFY – Will you be picking up the new cosmetics that are coming with Shark Week?

These set includes a backbling, harvesting tool and a glider.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Best Leaked Skins! – Mariana, Seeker, Deo, and More!

It’s unclear as to how many V-Bucks this will cost as of yet, so be ready at the reset on August 9th for the skins and the price.

Other Crossovers and More!

It’s clear Epic still have plans to curate some amazing crossovers and we can’t wait to see what they have planned for the future.

We have amazing films releasing later this year like Black Widow and James Bond.

READ MORE: *UPDATED* Fortnite Contender Cash Cup: How to Track Stats! – Daily Hype Cup, Platform Cup and FNCS and More!

Fingers crossed Epic has plans to make more amazing crossovers, not only with films but also with music artists, like Travis Scott and Marshmello.

Written by Oscar Dobbins

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon