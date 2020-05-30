Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 2 Theme: Battle Pass, Skins and More!

Season 3 has a bunch of new content for us to experience, based around the brand new theme!

Fortnite has been at the top of the gaming scene for a few years now! This is because of Epic‘s constant support for the game.

Epic have added tons of new content since the release of Fortnite Battle Royale back in 2017.

This has been spread over twelve seasons of new cosmetics, events and content.

With the new season, we will see more content added as well as a brand new theme for the new season.

In Season 12, we saw Fortnite take its own spin on a spy storyline with the addition of two factions and the new POI Agency.

Season 3 Theme

From the leaks we’ve seen so far, it seems Season 3 will have an aquatic theme.

Popular YouTubers and Streamers have seen hints around the map that point towards some sort of flood, and Noah’s Ark references.

We’ve heard from a Fortnite developer that Sharks will be added to the new season as a vehicle.

The Doomsday event is fast approaching and only then will we know what will occur at the start of Season 3.

Season 3 Battle Pass

We’re likely to see some amazing new cosmetics with the release on the Season 3 battle pass

With 100 new tiers to grid through, there will be at least 70+ cosmetics to get throughout the next season.

Some new cosmetics have been leaked. The main one being a customisable glider and new customisable features for a new skin or the current seasons ‘Maya’ skin.

There have also been some major leaks regarding the theme of the next season and how this is likely to influence the style of the new skins.

New Skins

As well as the amazing new cosmetics coming in the item shop, we’ll see an abundance of new skins coming to the Fortnite item shop.

The majority of these are likely to be skins we’ve seen before, mixed with new ones every few days.

We may also see the return of some rare skins like the Renegade Raider, a fan favourite in Fortnite.

We recently saw the return of the very rare ‘Recon Expert’. Is Epic starting a trend of bringing back old skins?