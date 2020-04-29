header decal
29 Apr 2020

Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 2 LEAKS - new posters reveal a water map could be coming at the end of Season 12!

Fortnite season 13 is closer than ever and new leaks suggest their could be a whole new map!

The first season 3 chapter 2 leaks have been revealed!

After the delays announced by Epic Games a few weeks back, we thought it would be a while before we saw any news about the upcoming season - however, we have finally got our first glimpse at the new season.

Oh boy are we in for a treat!

Fortnite leaker 'FortTory' has found the first Season 3 chapter 2 posters in the game's files!

It looks like we could be in for a wet one! The two posters show Meowscles semi-submerged in water, as well as a house on a rubber ring which what, looks like a Megladon shark prowling the waters!

We could have just received a HUGE leak as to what the next season of Fortnite is going to look like.

AS we know Chapter 2 bought along the swimming mechanic and the addition of boats meant that water became a crucial way of getting around the map!

This could seriously take things to the next level.

