Fortnite, Season 12

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2: How to get the Deadpool skin

There are tons of rewards up for grabs - including the brand new skin. Here's how to get it... quick!

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 is finally here – and the Deadpool skin is part of package.

Oh, and remember, you need the Chapter 2 Battle Pass to get the skin.

Right, now that’s out of the way, here’s how to get it.

NOW WATCH BELOW: NEW Fortnite trailers for Season 2!

Find Deadpool’s Secret Room

Thanks to FireMonkey, we’ve already had plenty of clues as to how to unlock it.

Firstly, you’re going to find Deadpool’s secret hideout and boot up the computer (Again, you’ll need to own the Battle Pass to do this).

Deadpool secret room in Fortnite Season 2
HERO HQ: Deadpool’s secret room is where the fun begins

Once you’re in, you’ll access a series of challenges to complete.

Step by step

  1. Click on a vent in Fortnite Season 2 menu
  2. You’ll be taken to the secret room
  3. Load up the computer inside the room
  4. Find Deadpool’s letter to Epic Games
  5. Don’t thank the bus driver when jumping from Battle Bus
  6. Wait until more challenges appear on Deadpool’s computer and complete them as the season continues
Deadpool skin in Fortnite
MARVEL-OUS: There are tons of rewards up for grabs

Deadpool Week 1 challenge reward

Each time you complete a themed task, you’ll unlock a number of Marvel-inspired rewards.

For example, you’ll get something like this cool banner below, which was the Week 1 reward (below).

JUST SUPER! Deadpool banner is the Week 1 reward

Expect more details – including patch notes – to drop in the next few days.

Dom Needler

Written by

First Console: Gameboy Colour / Favourite Game: Halo 3 ODST / Currently Playing: Jedi Fallen Order

