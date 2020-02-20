Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2: How to get the Deadpool skin

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 is finally here – and the Deadpool skin is part of package.

Oh, and remember, you need the Chapter 2 Battle Pass to get the skin.

Right, now that’s out of the way, here’s how to get it.

Find Deadpool’s Secret Room

Thanks to FireMonkey, we’ve already had plenty of clues as to how to unlock it.

Firstly, you’re going to find Deadpool’s secret hideout and boot up the computer (Again, you’ll need to own the Battle Pass to do this).

HERO HQ: Deadpool’s secret room is where the fun begins

Once you’re in, you’ll access a series of challenges to complete.

Step by step

Click on a vent in Fortnite Season 2 menu You’ll be taken to the secret room Load up the computer inside the room Find Deadpool’s letter to Epic Games Don’t thank the bus driver when jumping from Battle Bus Wait until more challenges appear on Deadpool’s computer and complete them as the season continues

MARVEL-OUS: There are tons of rewards up for grabs

Deadpool Week 1 challenge reward

Each time you complete a themed task, you’ll unlock a number of Marvel-inspired rewards.

For example, you’ll get something like this cool banner below, which was the Week 1 reward (below).

JUST SUPER! Deadpool banner is the Week 1 reward

Expect more details – including patch notes – to drop in the next few days.