Fortnite How To Ride a Zipline From Retail Row to Steamy Stacks!

Ziplines are a fantastic way to quickly get around the map! Here’s how to complete this week six challenge!

A new week of Fortnite challenges is coming this week.

Week six has some unique challenges in store for players and this one could stump a few of you.

Some players may not know where this zipline is located.

Here’s how to complete it!

Zipline

Ziplines were introduced all the way back in Chapter 1 and have been in the game ever since.

They act as a fast way to get around certain sections of the map.

While at the cost of being a still target for anyone trying to shoot you.

Ziplines are not located at every POI and only a select few have them

Challenge

The challenge will require you to take the zipline all the way from Retail Row to Steamy Stacks.

This can be difficult for some players, as you may not know where to begin!

Below is an image of where the zipline begins in Retail Row.

The top left of the POI, you will see a massive electrical tower with a zipline connecting to the ground.

This is where you are going to want to head to begin the challenge!

RIDE ALONG – Swing on in!

Take this all the way to Steamy Stacks to complete this challenge!

Remaining Challenges

In case you forgot, here are the other challenges for week six!

Search 7 chests at Weeping Woods (25,000 XP)

Get 3 eliminations at Misty Meadows (25,000 XP)

Collect 300 Stone From Coral Castle (25,000 XP)

Consume a Legendary Fish (25,000 XP)

Consume Foraged Items At Holly Hedges (25,000 XP)

Ride a Zipline From Retail Row to Steamy Stacks (25,000 XP)

Deal damage after knocking an opponent back with Black Panther’s Kinetic Shockwave (50,000 XP)

Deal 500 damage to opponents at Slurpy Swamp (25,000 XP)

