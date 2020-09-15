[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite: How To Get The Star Wars X-Wing – Pre-Order, Price and More!

Want to be apart of the squadron that takes over Fortnite. Here’s how to get the new Star Wars glider!

X Wing

Fortnite and collaborations have been going hand in hand in recent times.

The new Marvel-themed season is the biggest one they have done yet.

Now, there is a brand new Star Wars glider that has multiple ways to obtain.

Here’s how!

Pre-Order

The new Star Wars X-Wing glider was implemented into the item shop yesterday.

Although you can purchase it in the item shop like any other cosmetic.

If you are planning on picking up the new Star Wars Squadrons title; you will get it for free!

Star Wars glider min 1
FLY – This is such a cool glider!

If you pre-order the game on the Epic Games store, you will automatically get the glider for free.

It will be in your inventory the next time you load Fortnite up!

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

