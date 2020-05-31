[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
How To Change Your Fortnite Name On The Nintendo Switch!

Perhaps you picked a bad name or you just want to have a fresh name. Here’s how to do it on the Switch!

Switch Name Change

The current season has been slowly but surely coming to an end, after the additional one month delay back at the beginning of April.

Now, we are getting into the exciting times of any Fortnite season; but some of you may be looking for a fresh start next season.

A name change is always a good way to start over.

Here’s how to do it on the Nintendo Switch!

Screen Name

Nintendo has outlined the entire process of changing your “screen name”.

This name is essentially the name players all over the world are going to see when you load up a multiplayer match.

Check out the full steps below!

  • Sign in here
  • Click your name on the top right of the screen
  • Select “Public Profile”
  • Below your name click “update” and enter your new name

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

