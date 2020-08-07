Fortnite: Where Is Motorboat Mayhem? Location, Time Trial, How To and More!

This weeks set of challenges has a tricky one. Here’s how to find and complete the Motorboat Mayhem!

Chapter 2 Season 3 is coming to a close in just a few weeks, but Epic is still rolling out content as much as possible.

One aspect that has remained constant is the weekly challenges.

This time we are on week eight, and there is a challenge that may stump a few of you.

Here’s how to find the Motorboat Mayhem Time Trial!

Where?

In order to begin the challenge, you are going to need to find Motorboat Mayhem.

This can be a struggle for some players, as it is not a named location on the map.

Luckily, we have our friends over at Fortnite.GG and with their interactive map we can show you where it is!

Motorboat Mayhem is located just north of Misty Meadows and south of Lazy Lake.

RACE – Have fun racing!

Time Trial

The challenge itself will require you to complete the time trail around this location.

Make sure you hop into one of the boats around the location, and proceed to the start line.

The trail itself will guide you where to go, so all you have to do is make sure you do not crash!

Rewards

For completing this time trial you will be rewarded with 35,000 XP!

