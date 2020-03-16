Microsoft Flight Simulator: Will it come to Switch? Consoles, March Update, Screenshots & more

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Will it come to Swi...

FIFA 21: Release date, demo, trailer, Career Mode, Ultimate Team, news, gameplay, new features, Pro Clubs, Volta, new FUT Icons, Ones to Watch & more

FIFA 21: Release date, demo, trailer, Career Mo...

Nintendo Direct March 2020: When is the next Nintendo Direct? What will feature? – rumours, Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid, & more

Nintendo Direct March 2020: When is the next Ni...

Xbox Games With Gold April 2020 Prediction: Doom (2016), Overcooked 2, March’s Games, Deals, Discounts & more

Xbox Games With Gold April 2020 Prediction: Doo...

PS Plus April 2020 Free Games Update: April Predictions, March’s Free Games, Reveal & Release date

PS Plus April 2020 Free Games Update: April Pre...

PS Plus April 2020 Free Games Prediction: Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection, Horizon Zero Dawn, March’s Games, Deals, Discounts & more

PS Plus April 2020 Free Games Prediction: Assas...

FIFA 20: FUT Birthday COUNTDOWN – Release date, expected content, predictions, news & more

FIFA 20: FUT Birthday COUNTDOWN – Release...

Madden 21: How the new CBA will impact EA’s NFL game – expanded playoffs, franchise tag, salary cap & more

Madden 21: How the new CBA will impact EA’...

Fortnite: St. Patricks Day Event; Is There One, Start Time, Rewards and More!

Fortnite: St. Patricks Day Event; Is There One,...

Fortnite World Cup 2020: LeTsHe Player Profile – Earnings, Past Events, & more

Fortnite World Cup 2020: LeTsHe Player Profile ...

FIFA 20 FUT Birthday: Release date, SBC info, predictions, expected content, news & more

FIFA 20 FUT Birthday: Release date, SBC info, p...

Fortnite World Cup 2020: Cloakzy Player Profile; Earnings, Past Events, & more

Fortnite World Cup 2020: Cloakzy Player Profile...

FIFA 20: Bruno Fernandes Premier League POTM Review – Stats, price, positioning, squad links & more

FIFA 20: Bruno Fernandes Premier League POTM Re...

Microsoft Game Stack: Livestream, Tomorrow’s Schedule, Xbox Series X talks, DirectX raytracing & more

Microsoft Game Stack: Livestream, Tomorrow̵...

Xbox Series X Full Specs Revealed: Quick Resume, Games, Raytracing & more

Xbox Series X Full Specs Revealed: Quick Resume...

Xbox Series X Pre-Order Guide: Options, Release date, Confirmed Specs, Price & more

Xbox Series X Pre-Order Guide: Options, Release...

Fortnite Season 12

Fortnite: St. Patricks Day Event; Is There One, Start Time, Rewards and More!

Parades all over the world may be cancelled, but that will not stop Fortnite!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Mar 16, 2020
fortnite st patricks day

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 in full swing now, gamers all over the world are finding more time on their hands to check out the latest Fortnite season.

Although the season has just started, many fans are anticipating some sort of event soon. We have not seen an event since the Star Wars one all the way back in December.

With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, let’s take a look at the possibility of a St. Patrick’s Day event!

NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up to date with all the latest Fortnite news!
Contents hide
1 Is There One?
2 Start Date/Time
3 Skins?
4 Challenges? Other Details?

Is There One?

St Pats
LUCK – There is a good chance we see some sort of event!

With the annual holiday just around the corner, one can assume Epic Games is going to do some sort of mini-event for St. Patricks Day.

The last festive “event” we witnessed was the Lunar New Year one, although it was nothing major it was still something!

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Start Date, Venue, How to

Last year there was a special St. Patrick’s Day LTM called “Going Green”. This made every gun in that mode the uncommon green variant, so it was one that suited the holiday perfectly.

Expect the same this coming week, so keep your eyes peeled!

Start Date/Time

More St Pats
LUCK OF THE IRISH – This back bling is still one of the most popular.

Since St. Patricks Day is this coming Tuesday, March 17; we can expect the event to roll out that morning sometime!

READ MORE: Fortnite Champion Series: All Confirmed Duos!

Skins?

fortnite sgt green clover
CLOVER – One of the first St. Patricks Day skins!

Expect the Fortnite item shop over the next few days to be full of St. Patricks Day skins and other cosmetic items.

Epic Games will probably introduce one or two brand new skins, so there is a good chance we could also see some new pickaxes and other items!

READ MORE: Fortnite: Leak confirms Helicopters in the next update?!…

As of now, there have been no specific St. Patricks Day skin leaks which is odd.

We can expect a new Fortnite update this week as well, so we can assume the skins are inside the next update and have yet to be encrypted!

Challenges? Other Details?

fortnite rainbow st patricks day
POT OF GOLD – What was on the other side of the rainbow?

We highly doubt there are going to be any challenges this time around if Epic Games was to roll out holiday challenges they would have done it last week!

READ MORE: Fortnite: FNCS Duos ANNOUNCED – Prize Pool,

As pictured above, there will probably be some sort of rainbow or multiple ones going around the map. So, you never know what could be on the other side of the rainbow! Let us know if you find anything!

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.