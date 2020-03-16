Fortnite: St. Patricks Day Event; Is There One, Start Time, Rewards and More!

Parades all over the world may be cancelled, but that will not stop Fortnite!

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 in full swing now, gamers all over the world are finding more time on their hands to check out the latest Fortnite season.

Although the season has just started, many fans are anticipating some sort of event soon. We have not seen an event since the Star Wars one all the way back in December.

With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, let’s take a look at the possibility of a St. Patrick’s Day event!

Is There One?

LUCK – There is a good chance we see some sort of event!

With the annual holiday just around the corner, one can assume Epic Games is going to do some sort of mini-event for St. Patricks Day.

The last festive “event” we witnessed was the Lunar New Year one, although it was nothing major it was still something!

Last year there was a special St. Patrick’s Day LTM called “Going Green”. This made every gun in that mode the uncommon green variant, so it was one that suited the holiday perfectly.

Expect the same this coming week, so keep your eyes peeled!

LUCK OF THE IRISH – This back bling is still one of the most popular.

Since St. Patricks Day is this coming Tuesday, March 17; we can expect the event to roll out that morning sometime!

Skins?

CLOVER – One of the first St. Patricks Day skins!

Expect the Fortnite item shop over the next few days to be full of St. Patricks Day skins and other cosmetic items.

Epic Games will probably introduce one or two brand new skins, so there is a good chance we could also see some new pickaxes and other items!

As of now, there have been no specific St. Patricks Day skin leaks which is odd.

We can expect a new Fortnite update this week as well, so we can assume the skins are inside the next update and have yet to be encrypted!

Challenges? Other Details?

POT OF GOLD – What was on the other side of the rainbow?

We highly doubt there are going to be any challenges this time around if Epic Games was to roll out holiday challenges they would have done it last week!

As pictured above, there will probably be some sort of rainbow or multiple ones going around the map. So, you never know what could be on the other side of the rainbow! Let us know if you find anything!