Fortnite Season 11: Best NEW Map Concepts!

The current season of Fortnite is winding down and the world's most popular game has been rumored to have an upcoming event - taking place later this week.

Alongside this, there's the chance we end up on a NEW map in Season 11 due to some leaked game files. It is an exciting time to be a Fortnite fan.

Since Fortnite's launch, the current map has been tinkered with over and over with until, during Season X, it has become a rather cluttered mess.

Now, data miners have unveiled some groundbreaking evidence that may support the rumors that we are at the end of this maps cycle and we are about to get a fresh start in Season 11.

Lots of Rivers

This map concept broke Twitter and Reddit the other day, as many people are convinced this was the official map for Season 11.

With lots of rivers throughout the map and all the new POI's in place and with locations that make sense, this is by far the most realistic map concept thus far.

New and Old

This map concept also has all of the new leaked POI's found by the data miners, however, this time around the user has decided to mix the current map with all of these new POI's.

This map at first glance is rather clunky, to say the least. One of our favorite features of this new map is the snow and desert biome, as they are both much smaller than they are now, which is what Fortnite fans have been raging about for multiple seasons.

Bridges

The final map concept we will be showcasing today is this amazing one which has multiple segments throughout.

This map seems much larger than the current Fortnite map which may be the biggest point of criticism to this iteration of a concept map.

The map features some bridges that connect the desert map sections and the swampy sections of the map, nevertheless should this map concept end up becoming true Fortnite fans are in for a wild ride.

What map concept is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!