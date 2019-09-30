Fortnite Season 11 Map: The End event LEAKED which could lead to a brand new map!

With the conclusion of this season of Fortnite imminent, it was only a matter of time before we found out what event Epic Games had planned to trigger the start of Season 11.

Thanks to Fortnite Data miners we may have found out the event that will trigger, quite literally, 'The End' of the current Fortnite map as we know it.

After weeks of speculation over whether the current Fortnite map would survive this season, we may have finally had proof that the leaked POI names WERE for a brand new map...

Popular Fortnite data miner Lucas7Yoshi has discovered that the 'fan favourite' (note the sarcasm) Brute may be integral to 'The End' event, with all of the mechs being infected with a 'virus'.

The details are unclear at this stage, but with the event only a few weeks away we should find out more details soon.

Lucas7Yoshi has ALSO revealed some of the new loading screens for Season 11, which paint a very clear picture to fans of what might happen to the current map.

Prepare to say your goodbyes to the battle royale map that millions have played over the past two years in Fortnite Season 11.

The new locations...

Epic Games tend to add or replace locations on the map to keep things fresh and change the meta. A huge leak revealed not one, not two, not even three new named locations - 13 new points of interest were revealed!

BeachyBlufs

CampCod

CreativeIsland

DirtyDocks

FrenzyFarm

HollyHedges

LazyLake

MountainMedow

PowerPlant

SlurpySwamp

SunnyShores

WeepingWoods

With Fortnite Season 10 putting a heavy emphasis on the return of previous fan favourite locations, we wouldn't be surprised if the next Season did a complete 360 and revamped the entire map!

