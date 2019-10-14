header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Fortnite

14 Oct 2019

Fortnite Season 11: Fortnitemares 2019, Halloween Skins, Start Date, and MORE

Fortnite Season 11: Fortnitemares 2019, Halloween Skins, Start Date, and MORE

The fan-favorite event is set to return, could we see the long-awaited return of Ghoul Trooper.

Jump To
link decal

Skins?

link decal

Fortnitemares 2019 Start Date

Skins?

  • Skull Trooper Neon - Male
  • Gangster Monster - Male
  • Ghoul Trooper - Male
  • Cuddle Team Dark - Female
  • The Dark One - Male
  • Slurp Creature - Male
  • Wraith - Female
  • Pale spooky - Female
  • Modern Witch - Female

Fortnitemares 2019 Start Date

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy