Fortnite: Season 10 Patch Notes, New POI, Skins, Battle Pass, and more

After the extended Fortnite Season 9 due to the Fortnite World Cup, the time has finally come again.

﻿A new Fortnite Season was implemented today and with it comes a bucket load of new details for players to get into immediately. With any new Fortnite Season comes the ample amounts of hype and teaser images that Epic Games puts out which get fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation for the new Season. ﻿

Season 10 is themed around a time travel theme and correlates with the overall Fortnite storyline or the fan-made up one, nevertheless, we see Fortnite go into a different reality this season one where the meteor did not destroy Dusty Depot and basically all the changes are reverted.

With every new season, there is also plenty of in-game fixes, from a new two-player robot suit to multiple items vaulted we will cover all the key details but you can view the full patch notes here

New Weapons!

The highlight weapon of this new season is a new vehicle called "The Brute," described as:

"Few suits make you feel as powerful as a mech suit does. In this two-person vehicle, players can control its movement while their partner controls its firepower. Those feeling extra adventurous can operate it solo by switching between moving and shooting!"

So from first glance, it seems as this suit will be pretty overpowered but as always this is subject and we are sure if there are any issues Fortnite will adjust. Some key points about Brute are:

The driver is able to:

Dash into combat

Super Jump to victory

Stomp enemies and structures into the ground Anything you would normally harvest will grant materials when destroyed

The passenger has two weapons at their disposal: a shotgun and a missile launcher

Shotgun Clip Size: 10 Damage: 50 Headshot Multiplier: 1.5x

Missile Launcher

Fires up to 10 missiles at once

Holding down Trigger will begin loading missiles

After releasing Trigger, or after 10 missiles have been loaded, all missiles will automatically fire

Vaulted Weapons

Although the new mech is clearly the biggest change with Season 10, there are also a handful of weapons and consumables that are being sent to the vault for now and will no longer in the game. All the vaulted weapons make sense as Epic Games needs to balance their game and at the current moment the loot pool was too dense, so these changes are needed.

The full vaulted list:

Baller

Quad Crasher

Flint Knock Pistol

Shadow Bomb

Semi-Auto Sniper

Tactical Assault Rifle

Mounted Turret

Air Strike

Itemised Glider Redeploy (still available in large team modes)

﻿﻿﻿New Arena Mode Ranking!

One of the newest things in Season X is the reincarnation ofthe Arena mode and the way the point system works for each player. All points have been reset, and every player is now at zero points, with a new way to progress throughout the leaderboard it appears it will be more of a grind to get into the champion league, unlike last time.

The full arena mode details:

Season kicks off with Solos and Trios Arena

Hype will be reset at the start of Season X, with a new scoring structure in place

10 Divisions - point values have been increased, but progression should be roughly the same (divisions in bold are new) Open I (0 - 499) Open II (500 - 999) Open III (1000 - 1499) Open IV (1500 - 1999) Contender I (2000 - 2999) Contender II (3000 - 4499) Contender III (4500 - 6499) Champion I (6500 - 9999) Champion II (10000 - 13999) Champion III (14000+)



So as the season goes on it seems more and more players will falter in their attempts to get champion. Other than the usual bug fixes and minor changes there does not seem like to be any huge changes at the moment.

Map Changes

Other than the added additions of Dusty Divot and Old Factories there seems as there are no drastic map changes other than a giant meteor is frozen above divot.

