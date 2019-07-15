header decal
15 Jul 2019

Fortnite Season 10: Map, countdown, battlepass, date, leaks, trailer, skins, start date and more

Fortnite Season 10: Map, countdown, battlepass, date, leaks, trailer, skins, start date and more

The new season is looming and we are here to give you the latest news on what is to come.

Fortnite Season 10 Map

Countdown

Trailer

When can I download it?

Themes

When about the Fortnite World Cup?

Fortnite Season 10 Battle Pass

When does Fortnite Season 11 start?

Fortnite Season 10 Map

Countdown

Trailer

When can I download it?

  • UK: 9am (BST)
  • Europe: 10am (CEST)
  • East Coast US: 4am (EDT)
  • West Coast US: 1am (PDT)

Themes

When about the Fortnite World Cup?

Fortnite Season 10 Battle Pass

  • Rox progressive skin
  • Sentinel skin
  • Bunker Jonesy skin
  • Sentinel wrap
  • Ripe Rippers harvesting tool
  • Turbo Spin glider
  • Ripe wrap
  • 300 V-Bucks
  • 1 Music Track
  • 70% Bonus Season Match XP
  • 20% Bonus Season Friend Match XP
  • Two outfits
  • 50% personal match XP boost
  • 60% friend match XP boost
  • Access to more Challenges, including Utopia Battle Star locations

When does Fortnite Season 11 start?

