Fortnite PS5: Release Date, Trailer, Graphics, Gameplay, Future, and Everything You Need To Know

What could the future of the world’s most popular game have in store for us on next gen consoles?

Fall 2020 is gearing up to be an exciting time for gamers all over the world, as this is when Sony and Microsoft are set to release their next-generation consoles.

One looming question that gamers have been asking since the announcement of these consoles, is what games are going to be releasing on these consoles.

With gamers all over the world potentially picking up the PS5 this upcoming holiday season, will Fortnite be playable on the PS5?

Let’s take a look at all we know about Fortnite and the PS5!

Will It Be On The PS5?

As of now, we do not know if Epic Games has any plans of porting Fortnite over to Sony’s newest console. The next-generation console is set to release sometime in Fall 2020 for those who do not know.

READ MORE: Fortnite: Travis Scott Skin Points Towards Old Map?

One can assume it is highly likely that Fortnite does eventually get swapped over to the next-gen consoles. It is just a matter of when they are able to port the game over.

We can suspect that the Fortnite version that will be playable on the PS5 may release as soon as the PS5 hits the shelves later this fall.

GAME ON – How will players adapt to the new controllers?

If it does not release as soon as the PS5 launches, expect it to within the following weeks just in time of the holiday season.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Trailer: Battle pass details, release date delay, and more!

For now, we can just speculate about whether or not Epic Games is going to be making the jump over to next-gen!

Graphics?

Since the PS5 is going to have the internal hardware to power games up to 160 FPS, console gamers are due to have a substantial increase to their gaming experience.

For those who do not remember, Epic Games recently implemented the Chaos Physics Engine for the latest season of Fortnite.

CHAOS – The Travis Scott concert was AMAZING!

This new engine has allowed Epic Games to pull of these marvelous events such as the Travis Scott Astronomical concert.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass: Delay, Cost, skins, emotes, rewards & more!

If Fortnite does indeed get ported over to the PS5, we can suspect a large increase in frame rate for users. But, do not get your hopes up for a large graphics change!

Gameplay?

As of now, there is little gameplay of any title confirmed for the PS5; we do however suspect Fortnite will release some in the coming months.

Trailer?

In the coming months keep your eyes peeled on any official Fornite social media accounts.

GAMEPLAY – What can expect from Fortnite in the coming weeks?

As this is where they will probably announce any news of importing the game over to the PS5!

Fortnite World Cup 2020

While Fortnite may be able to make the leap to next-gen consoles, but they’re unable to host the biggest esports event of the year, Fortnite World Cup 2020.

Coronavirus puts pressure on all major public events, and one seating 19,000 in 2019 is at the top of that list. But Epic Games’ decision to cancel rather than go digital is coming under fire.

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Cancellation, Start Date, Venue, How to Enter, Bugha, Tfue & Everything you need to know about Epic’s event!