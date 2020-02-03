BREAKING* Fortnite: PlayStation Celebration Cup: Prizes, Dates, and Full Details!

Since the conclusion of Fortnite’s FNCS Finals back in December, we have not seen an official Epic Games event besides the weekly cash ups.

With fans all over the world going week by week expecting an announcement, it seems we will have to wait for Chapter 2 Season 2.

Unless, you are a PS4 player, as a brand new tournament was just announced by Epic Games and this is exclusive to console players. Which is a great sign to see from Epic Games!

Let’s go over everything we know about the PlayStation Celebration Cup!

What Is it? When?

In what was a surprise announcement by Sony, the exclusive Fortnite tournament will be coming across consoles next weekend. As stated in the official blog post by PlayStation:

“Get ready for the Fortnite Celebration Cup — only on PS4. This Solos competition will take place on Saturday, February 15, and Sunday, February 16, and is open to all eligible Fortnite players on your PlayStation 4 systems.”

This means players will have just over a week to prepare their gameplay for the solo portion of the event! So get prepared console players!

Prizes

What makes this new event the biggest console-only event of all time, is perhaps the prize pool and the free prizes players will be able to earn next weekend.

The headline prize for the Playstation Celebration Cup is by far the $1,000,000 prize pool that will be allocated for players after the event. Specific details on prize pool distribution are unknown as of now, but we can assume it will vary from region to region!

Along with the one million dollars up for grabs, there are also some free prizes up for grabs. Pictured in the official blog post by Playstation, you will be able to earn these rewards by placing at certain thresholds. The rewards and where you need to place are listed below!

Top 50% – “Take Cover” Spray

Top 25% – “Wild Accent” Pickaxe

Top 5% – “Tango” Outfit

So, if you are really keen on getting that skin, you better prepare carefully!

