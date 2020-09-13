Fortnite Patch V14.20: Patch Notes, News, Release Date, Skins, Downtime, New POI, Locations, Leaks & more!

The new season is well underway now, but there is a massive patch in the works which will be coming soon

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is three weeks in now, and fans are enjoying the Marvel characters on the island.

The most recent patch implemented a brand new POI!

We cannot wait to see what Epic has in store for the next patch.

Here’s what we know!

This past week was the release of the V14.10 patch, so we can specualte when the next one will release.

READ MORE: Fortnite: How To Find The Giant Throne and Visit It As Dr. Doom

Epic tends to release patches every two weeks.

So expect the V14.20 to release around September 25th!

Patch Notes

By now, most of you are well aware that Epic does not like to release patch notes for whatever reason.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Unlock Wolverine

Instead, we must rely on Epic Games creators to post the patch notes on Twitter the night before the update.

NEW POI – The new POI is amazing!

New Skins – Black Panther and Venom

StonewallTabor posted the following image the day the season released, as it was a part of the releases comics Marvel and Fortnite collaborated on.

LEAKED – New Marvel skins?

In this image we can see the following unreleased Marvel characters:

Ghost Rider

Venom

Blade

Daredevil

As well, there have been leaks of Black Panther and Venom coming to the item shop soon!

More Additions

Since the season is Marvel-themed we can suspect Epic has some cards up their sleeves.

Perhaps we will get some new map locations!

READ MORE: Fortnite: How To Eliminate Iron Man At Stark Industries