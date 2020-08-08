Fortnite Patch V13.50: Release Date, Patch Notes, New Fish, Weapons, Locations, Map Changes & more!

It is still a question whether or not his patch will happen! Could there be no more patches this season?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is almost finished, as there are only two weeks left for the Summer season!

Although we just had the biggest update in quite some time, with the JoyRide Update; players are always wanting more.

Patch V13.50 is on the horizon, but there is a question if this patch is going to happen.

Let’s take a look!

Epic tends to release patches for Fortnite once every two weeks or so.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Event: When, Where, Map Changes

However with the release of t patch V13.40 earlier this week, and Season 4’s release date soon.

There is a lot of questions whether or not this patch will release.

GAME ON – Have you been playing in Dreamhack?

If it does release it will come sooner than expected.

Around August 18-21 is when players can expect!

Patch Notes

By now, most of you are well aware that Epic does not like to release patch notes for whatever reason.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass: Cost, Skins, Rewards

Instead, we must rely on Epic Games creators to post the patch notes on Twitter the night before the update.

So, expect an array of patch notes from Twitter shortly before downtime begins.

New Fish?

By now, most of you have seen the wide array of leaked floppers found in the files the last patch.

If you have not seen them, be sure to head over here to get up to speed with all the possible fish that we could see in the next update!

FISH – There is a lot of fish coming soon!

Will This Patch Happen

According to master leaker iFireMonkey, Epic has already conducted 75 tests on 14.00, which is Season 4’s patch.

As well, they have begun testing on V14.10 already.

AWESOME – No delays hopefully!

This all but confirms the season will be delayed as it was in the past.

But, this has now led to doubts about patch V13.50 even releasing!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Map: New POIs, Changes, Old Map