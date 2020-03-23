Fortnite: Patch V12.30 Release Date, Patch Notes, New Weapons, and Full Details!

The next Fortnite patch should be releasing soon, what can we expect?

We have just over a month to go until the release of the next Fortnite season. Chapter 2 Season 2 has been one of the best ones in memory, with a balanced weapon pool and solid updates throughout the season.

The last update, patch V12.20 added the long-awaited vehicle in the Choppa, fans were expecting this new vehicle for a while now and it is a neat one!

So, what can we expect out of the next Fortnite patch? Let’s take a look!

SPY – Which side have you chosen in the Spy Games?

Fortnite updates used to be released every week, but now, they have changed this model and it appears to be every two weeks or so.

So we can expect that the next Fortnite patch is going to release within the next two weeks, and Epic Games tends to release patches on Tuesdays.

So either March 24 or April 1 is our best guess for the release of patch V12.30!

New Weapons

FLY FLY AWAY – What can we expect this patch?

Flashing back to the beginning of March, Fortnite data miners were able to uncover multiple leaked weapons that have yet to make their way into Fortnite. These include some classic weapons that were once in the game but appear to be getting a massive rework.

Both the Scoped Assualt Rifle and the Heavy Shotgun were once prominent weapons in Fortnite’s loot pool, but they resided in the vault for quite some time now.

Be on the lookout for the addition of these weapons in the next Fortnite patch, it has been some time since we have gotten some new weapons in the game after all.

New Healing Items?

TEAMWORK – One of the best items they have ever added!

During the last Fortnite patch, renowned Fortnite data miner and leaker @HYPEX revealed that both the Chug Splashes and Shield Bubbles got some tinkering in the files.

This was strange, as these items have not been in the game for at least six months now.

Some of the best defensive and healing items that Fortnite has ever added, it was a shame to see these items vaulted during Season X.

However, since they were tinkered within the game files, there is a good chance they will be returning to the game soon!

Patch Notes?

KEEP ON PLAYING – Will we actually get patch notes this time around?

We do not have any rumoured patch notes yet, however, keep an eye out on Twitter for when the patch will release.

We can typically figure out what Epic has added into the game within the first few minutes or so!

