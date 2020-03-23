Fortnite: Patch V12.30 Release Date, Patch Notes, New Weapons, and Full Details!

FIFA 20: TOTW Moments 2 COUNTDOWN – Release date, promo explained, news & more

The next Fortnite patch should be releasing soon, what can we expect?

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Mar 23, 2020
FORTNITE PATCH NOTES V12

We have just over a month to go until the release of the next Fortnite season. Chapter 2 Season 2 has been one of the best ones in memory, with a balanced weapon pool and solid updates throughout the season.

The last update, patch V12.20 added the long-awaited vehicle in the Choppa, fans were expecting this new vehicle for a while now and it is a neat one!

So, what can we expect out of the next Fortnite patch? Let’s take a look!

NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up to date with all the latest Fortnite news!
 

Contents hide
1 NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up to date with all the latest Fortnite news!
2 Release Date
3 New Weapons
4 New Healing Items?
5 Patch Notes?

Release Date

Ghost
SPY – Which side have you chosen in the Spy Games?

Fortnite updates used to be released every week, but now, they have changed this model and it appears to be every two weeks or so.

READ MORE: Fortnite: Slurp Legends Bundle: Price, Release

So we can expect that the next Fortnite patch is going to release within the next two weeks, and Epic Games tends to release patches on Tuesdays.

So either March 24 or April 1 is our best guess for the release of patch V12.30!

New Weapons

Choppa 1
FLY FLY AWAY – What can we expect this patch?

Flashing back to the beginning of March, Fortnite data miners were able to uncover multiple leaked weapons that have yet to make their way into Fortnite. These include some classic weapons that were once in the game but appear to be getting a massive rework.

READ MORE: Fortnite 12.20 Patch Notes – New Update, Helicopters,

Both the Scoped Assualt Rifle and the Heavy Shotgun were once prominent weapons in Fortnite’s loot pool, but they resided in the vault for quite some time now.

Be on the lookout for the addition of these weapons in the next Fortnite patch, it has been some time since we have gotten some new weapons in the game after all.

New Healing Items?

Chug Splash
TEAMWORK – One of the best items they have ever added!

During the last Fortnite patch, renowned Fortnite data miner and leaker @HYPEX revealed that both the Chug Splashes and Shield Bubbles got some tinkering in the files.

This was strange, as these items have not been in the game for at least six months now.

READ MORE: Fortnite Champion Series: All Confirmed Duos!

Some of the best defensive and healing items that Fortnite has ever added, it was a shame to see these items vaulted during Season X.

However, since they were tinkered within the game files, there is a good chance they will be returning to the game soon!

Patch Notes?

fortnite sgt green clover 1
KEEP ON PLAYING – Will we actually get patch notes this time around?

We do not have any rumoured patch notes yet, however, keep an eye out on Twitter for when the patch will release.

We can typically figure out what Epic has added into the game within the first few minutes or so!

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Cloakzy Player Profile;

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

