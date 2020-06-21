Fortnite New Location Guide: Rickety Rig – Tips, Challenges, Skins, Vehicles, New Map & More

The first week of challenges are out, and coincidentally, the new location in question is home to one of them!

Chapter 2 Season 3 has finally arrived (albeit, a few weeks late) and Fortnite players have been sent into a frenzy by the new-look map!

However, you may need to grab your sun-cream and flip flops this time around, since last Season’s iconic map has been divided into a series of small islands!

This piece has been created to keep you up to date on all of the new locations to emerge from the depths, so continue reading for everything we’ve found!

A Whole New World

The latest string of theories linking the latest season to a canonical flood turned out to be spot on since Fortnite‘s new map has been fragmented into a series of islands!

ISLAND VIBES: The latest season of Fortnite provides the perfect island retreat for sun-deprived gamers!

Many of the most popular locations have been submerged, but some of them have managed to stay above the water to accompany the new regions.

Epic has also stated that the map will evolve as the season progresses, culminating with new locations emerging from the falling water level!

However, were here to take you through one of the locations that is host to one of the first week’s challenges; Rickety Rig!

Rickety Rig

The Rickety Rig is one of the new locations added to Fortnite’s new Season and hosts one of the first week’s challenges!

EMERGING FROM THE DEEP: Rickety Rig is split into three main islands!

Located in the southwest direction, the islands encourage players to think differently about how they play the game.

With the exception of the Fortilla, Rickety Rig is the location where the presence of water plays the biggest role in how players should approach.

The entire location is split into three large hubs, each with smaller surrounding islands.

Travelling between hubs will require a water-travelling vehicle, and failing to find a way to safety puts the player at risk of getting caught out by the water.

First Week Challenges

Fortnite players might want to stop by the Rickety Rig since it hosts one of the first week’s challenges.

IS THAT A CHALLENGE? This one seems pretty straightforward

Players will need to search through seven chests and ammo boxes at the location to earn a sizable amount of XP.

When leaving this location, just be sure to check the surrounding islands to make a safe exit, or you may bump into some unwanted company.

Other Challenges

It’s official: the Aquaman skin is now live in Fortnite!

TAKE TO THE SEAS: Aquaman’s skin will be the key to success in the new waterlogged world of Fortnite

In order to unlock this skin, you’ll need to complete five Aquaman challenges!

We’ll get one new Aquaman challenge each week, with the fifth and final one arriving on 6 July, so it’s a long-term commitment!

Here’s the list of the challenges we know about so far and their rewards:

Use a whirlpool at the Fortilla – ‘King of the Beach’ loading screen

? (25 June) – Trident spray

? (2 July) – Aquaman’s Trident

? (9 July) – Supreme Shell

? (16 July) – Unknown reward

We’re glad to see the Superhero theme continuing from last season, but we’re already wondering who will it focus on next!

