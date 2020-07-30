Fortnite: New Chapter 2 Season 4 Skins! – Season 4 Start Date, Storyline, Season Themes and More!

Fortnite Season 3 gave us some awesome cosmetics, what can we expect in Season 4?

Fortnite Season 3 started with a bang!

The flood at the start of the season gave us awesome skins like Aquaman.

With the release of Season 4, we’ll get soem awesome gameplay hange as well as new skins.

Here, we cover some of the best leaked skins, that are likely to release at the start of Season 4.

The Season 3 battle pass comes to an end on the 27th August 2020.

SEASON 4 BATTLE PASS

On this date, you’ll no longer be able to contribute towards the current battle pass, and the new season will begin.

This will not only bring new item shop cosmetics, but also a whole new battle pass with skins and cosmetics.

Season Themes

Each Seaosn of Fortnite focuses on a theme.

AQUAMAN

This generally dictates the majority of skins that release in that season.

It’s unclear what the theme will be next season, but we’ve got a look at a few skins that are likely to release

We’ve already had everything from Superheroes to Christmas as a theme, so it’ll be interesting to see where they go next!

Storyline

At the start of Season 2 we were introduced to a new character called Midas.

This character played a large role in the stroyline and construction of the Season 3 flood.

However, it’s unclear as to how Midas may return. His return may mean we get some awesome new Shadow vs Ghost skin sets at the start of Season 4!

For now, we have some new characters to follow, that will undoubtedly be just as improtant as Midas.

Agent Jonesy

We got a glimpse of the Agent Jonesy character in one of the cutscenes for the Season 3 event.

JONESY – This character features in a few of the in-game skins.

This character, as seen above, looks like one of the default skins, but has a few significant changes.

As Agent Jonesy will be one of the main characetrs, we can expect him to make an appearance in the Battle Pass.

Dummy

The Dummy skin is a nod to the release of cars coming very shortly.

DUMMY – Is this what the dummy skin will look like in Fortnite?

We’ve already seen a poster for season 4 showing off this skin, possibibly hinting at the release of drivable cars at the start of season.

This would definitly be later than anticipated, but better late than never!