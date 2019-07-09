Fortnite: Mongraal joins FaZe

Photo via FaZe Clan

Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson has risen to become one of the most entertaining yet most skillful players in all of competitive Fortnite. The star 14-year-old has been representing European organization Team Secret since his rise on Twitch.tv.

Mongraal is known for his frequent outbursts of rage on stream and also his mastery of building and competitive play for Fortnite. He has quickly become a household name in the scene and the young sensation has quickly grown a massive following on social media platforms withs over 250,000 followers on Twitter and his Twitch stream consistently pulls 8000-10000 concurrent viewers.

Before his recent move to worldwide organization FaZe Clan, Mongraal was competing in the Fortnite World Cup Qualifiers to punch his ticket for his first massive international tournament. After he qualified for the duo portion in the first week with his partner Dmitri “Mitr0” Van de Vrie, Mongraal faced countless misfortunes throughout the solos but ultimately pushed through and qualified for the final weel.

Pushing through this adversity with all of his fellow European friends already qualified, he made one last push in the last solo week. Mustering 63 points in the last week was more than enough to punch his ticket to the Fortnite World Cup Finals. During the qualifiers, Mongraal amassed an impressive 164 points putting him among the top percentile of all players, all while relying on eliminations for most of his points.

Photo via Proguides.com

With a double qualification booked for Mongraal he is one of the youngest players set to play in both solos and duos. With the opportunity to win $3 million he could become one of the world's youngest multi-millionaires.

In a Twitter post made by FaZe Clan yesterday, they officially announced the young Fortnite player with a series of his best moments throughout the last year. This move comes as a surprise to many as the rumored buyout fee of $200,000 from Team Secret is a steep figure to pay for any esport player.

The move adds yet another popular personality and competitive Fortnite roster which seems to grow each day. Since the departure of Turner "Tfue" Tenney and his best friend and duo partner Dennis "Cloakzy" Lepore, FaZe Clan looked to be in dire times with the loss of its two biggest personalities.

﻿FaZe have regrouped in massive ways, along with the signing of Mongraal they also previously signed Nick "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff who is also one of the most popular streamers in the world. Now with this one, two tandem of personalities FaZe seems to be back on track.

