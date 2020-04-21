Fortnite Mobile: AVAILABLE on Google Play Store, Details, How to play and more

After some time, Fortnite is finally available on the Google Play Store for players to download.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is still reaching new highs with its current extended period, after the delay of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 was announced.

Of course, there is a lot to look forward to both in the current season and with Fortnite’s highly anticipated Astronomical Event with rapper Travis Scott.

Adding to this, Fortnite have just announced something big on their official twitter page.

Let’s take a look at the announcement!

Fortnite now available on Google Play Store

Whilst Fortnite has been available to play on mobile for sometime now, for players to play the game on Android required them to go through Epic Games’ website to download it.

Now Epic Games has made the decision to have Fortnite available through the Google Play Store – which could well be music to some players ears.

TIME TO PLAY: Fortnite finally arrives on the Google Play Store

The decision to move over to the Google Play Store could be for a number of reasons. Currently, there are reports exploring ‘statements’ made by Epic Games on their reasoning why.

But importantly, how can you download and get playing?

The download is still available at Fortnite.com, but now if you head to the Google Play Store – you’ll be able to download Fortnite and get going from there.

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 still going and all the excitement of the upcoming Fortnite event, players could be seeing this announcement as the icing on the cake!

For all the latest Fortnite news and more, keep checking back in.

