13 Aug 2020

Fortnite: Mega Drop and Permanent Discounts! - When is the Mega Drop, How to Redeem and More!

Epic has blessed the community with an amazing discount on V-Bucks, and it's permanent!

When is the Mega Drop?

How to Redeem

"Will I get the discount if I already have V-Bucks?"

Epic has announced a new plan to reduce the price of V-Bucks in Fortnite!

This is likely a plan to start bringing back old fans of the game and re-grow the player base to what it once was.

Here, we cover everything you need to know about the Mega Drop!

When is the Mega Drop?

The Mega Drop starts right now!

Fortnite Halloween Skins

HALLOWEEN - This sale will be great for the upcoming Halloween event!

Head into Fortnite now to begin claiming your discounts on V-Bucks!

The discount will be dependant on the transaction method. Continue reading to find out more about your discounts!

How to Redeem

To Redeem the discounts, you'll need to use a specific payment method on each device.

fortnite chapter 2 season 4 leaked skin deo

DEO - Are we going back into space in Season 4?

For PC and Console, you won't need to do anything. All the V-Bucks you buy will automatically be discounted.

However, on mobile, you'll need to select "Epic direct payment" to get the discount.

"Will I get the discount if I already have V-Bucks?"

If you've purchased V-Bucks in the last 30 days (14 July - 13 August), you'll be granted bonus V-Bucks by 17 August.

Epic is also giving away the "Shooting Starstaff" Pickaxe to any active members of the Fortnite community.

