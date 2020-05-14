Fortnite: Longest Vaulted Weapons – Zaptron and More!

Can we expect these items to ever make a return in the game? Take a look at some of them now!

Fortnite has been around for nearly three years now, released all the way back in 2017 the game has certainly undergone some drastic changes.

One of them has been the weapons added and vaulted over the 12 seasons we have played now.

Some of these weapons have been vaulted long before most players even started playing the game.

Let’s take a trip down memory line and take a look at the rarest weapons!

Zaptron

Last Seen October 5, 2017

Legendary Rarity

The infamous Zaptron has been touted as the most overpowered weapons in the history of Fortnite.

READ MORE: Fortnite Doomsday Event: LIVE Countdown, Details, Map Changes and More!

It only made an appearance in the game for around two weeks and during its time, very little gameplay was recorded of the weapon.

Zaptron has been completely removed from the game at this time, and we highly doubt they will ever introduce it back into the game.

Smoke Grenade

Last Seen: April 11, 2018

Rarity: Uncommon

Next up on our list is the Smoke Grenade, at the time most players did not expect this time to survive long in Fortnite.

READ MORE: Fortnite V12.60 Release Date, Patch Notes, New Weapons, and Full Details!

Epic has experimented often with items seen in other popular multiplayer games such, but this one did not pan out as they may have hoped.

BOMBS AWAY – Who else remembers the Smoke Grenades?

Players did not use them much during matches as they did not serve a purpose compared to other items in the game.

Crossbow

Last Seen: May 1, 2018

Rarity: Rare and Epic

One item that most players may have experienced, as it was only removed during Season 7, is the beloved Crossbow.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Map: Return to original map?

Although the Crossbow may have not been one of the better items to use in Fortnite, it was one of the runner items to use.

PRECISION – No better feeling than hitting a headshot with this weapon!

The Crossbow has found a spot within Creative game modes however, so there is a slim chance we can expect it to return anytime soon.

READ MORE: Fortnite PS5: Release Date, Trailer, Graphics, Gameplay, Future, and Everything You Need To Know