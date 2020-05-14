[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 12 Season 13

Fortnite: Longest Vaulted Weapons – Zaptron and More!

Can we expect these items to ever make a return in the game? Take a look at some of them now!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell May 14, 2020
fortnite oldest weapons

Fortnite has been around for nearly three years now, released all the way back in 2017 the game has certainly undergone some drastic changes.

One of them has been the weapons added and vaulted over the 12 seasons we have played now.

Some of these weapons have been vaulted long before most players even started playing the game.

Let’s take a trip down memory line and take a look at the rarest weapons!

NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up to date with all the latest Fortnite news!
 

Zaptron

  • Last Seen October 5, 2017
  • Legendary Rarity

The infamous Zaptron has been touted as the most overpowered weapons in the history of Fortnite.

It only made an appearance in the game for around two weeks and during its time, very little gameplay was recorded of the weapon.

Zaptron has been completely removed from the game at this time, and we highly doubt they will ever introduce it back into the game.

Smoke Grenade

  • Last Seen: April 11, 2018
  • Rarity: Uncommon

Next up on our list is the Smoke Grenade, at the time most players did not expect this time to survive long in Fortnite.

Epic has experimented often with items seen in other popular multiplayer games such, but this one did not pan out as they may have hoped.

fortnite trios
BOMBS AWAY – Who else remembers the Smoke Grenades?

Players did not use them much during matches as they did not serve a purpose compared to other items in the game.

Crossbow

  • Last Seen: May 1, 2018
  • Rarity: Rare and Epic

One item that most players may have experienced, as it was only removed during Season 7, is the beloved Crossbow.

Although the Crossbow may have not been one of the better items to use in Fortnite, it was one of the runner items to use.

Fiend Hunter Crossbow Weapon featured
PRECISION – No better feeling than hitting a headshot with this weapon!

The Crossbow has found a spot within Creative game modes however, so there is a slim chance we can expect it to return anytime soon.

