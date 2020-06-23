Fortnite Location Guide: Salty Springs – Map Comparison, Chests, Loot, Tips, Location, Challenges & More

Salty Springs is one of four locations to remain untouched since the start, but it recently got a makeover!

Chapter 2 Season 3 has finally arrived, and with it have come a whole host of new challenges and locations!

Season 2’s iconic map has been divided into a series of small islands thanks to a flood of biblical proportion, so everything has changed.

Continue reading below for our comparison of the new map to the old one, as well as some tips and tricks for one of the new locations!

Map Comparison

Fortnite‘s new map has been fragmented into a series of islands following a huge flood, and with it comes a host of new ways to travel across the water.

A QUICK GLANCE: Season 2’s map is on the left, and Season 3’s waterlogged map is on the right!

Many of the locations that players have learned to love have been entirely submerged.

However, Epic has stated that the map will evolve as this season progresses, so we can expect a bunch of new locations to emerge from the falling waters.

But that’s enough about the new map – continue below for all of our latest tips and tricks for Salty Springs.

Salty Springs

Salty Springs is a small residential area in the middle of the map, to the west of The Authority.

JUST ADD WATER: Epic’s introduction of water to the new map has changed EVERYTHING!

The location has been a staple of the Fortnite map since it first came into existence, but it has changed quite a lot this season.

It consists majorly of residential houses, most with attics that contain chests and ammunition.

EASIER THAN EVER: We found an Interactive map that shows you where all of the loot is for each location!

In some games it can be one of the most highly populated locations, and others it can be deserted, which makes this quite risky to visit.

However, the loot tends to be more than worth it.

Latest Challenges

Fortnite players might want to stop by the Rickety Rig since it hosts one of the first week’s challenges!

IS THAT A CHALLENGE? This one seems pretty straightforward

Players will need to search through seven chests and ammo boxes at the location to earn a sizable amount of XP.

When leaving this location, just be sure to check the surrounding islands to make a safe exit, or you may bump into some unwanted company.

