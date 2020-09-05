Fortnite Iron Man POI: Release Date, Location, Chests, Boss, Mythic Weapons, and More!

The Marvel-themed Fortnite season has been off to an amazing start.

Players all over the world are jumping in as their favorite super heros.

Now, one of the most iconic characters is making their way over to the Fortnite map!

Here's what you need to know.

Rumors

For quite some time there has been an on-going rumor regarding the next Marvel-POI on the map.

FNBRHQ has posted images of super-chests coated with the Stark Industries logo and colorway.

This is the biggest hint we have towards this POI, and many have assumed it may be coming soon.

LOOT - These look amazing!

Location

There is one notable portion of the map that was unchanged this season, and players have noted this as the possible location of the POI.

The Authority is the POI located at the center of the Fortnite map, and has had no changes since the release of Season 4.

This seems like the perfect location for Stark Industries to take over!

Iron Man

Since this is going to the be the Iron Man POI, the character itself is going to be the boss!

HYPEX has tweeted that the ability of Iron Man was added to the game files as well.

STRONG - These look powerful!

Release Date

As of now, we do not know when this POI is going to come.

However, with the V14.10 patch next week; there is an ample amount of speculation that it could happen then!

