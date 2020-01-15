Fortnite Icon Series: Ninja, TheGrefg, Loserfruit, TimTheTatman, Tfue, Details, Future Skins, and Everything We Know!

Cosmetic items have always been a massive part of Epic Games Fortnite, the Fortnite Item Shop is one of the most anticipated in-game shops in the history of gaming.

Today Ninja broke the news that he will be getting his own personalized Fortnite skin as part of their new Icon Series.

Ninja is the first streamer to get his skin in the game, and one of many influential entertainers who already have skins.

He joins the likes of Marshmello, John Wick and many more as some of the modern-day skins in Fortnite. Let’s go over everything we know about the future if the Fortnite Icon Series.

What Is It?

ICONIC: Spot the logos of TheGrefg, Ninja & Loserfruit

Starting tomorrow with the release of Ninja’s personalized skin, emote and black blings, Epic Games will be collaborating with gaming, music, film, and fashion icons to deliver some amazing skins.

READ MORE: Ninja Announces Personal Fortnite Skin!

This is what Epic Games had to say about the Icon Series on their official post:

“The Icon Series brings the artistic vision, personality, and attitude of top creators to Fortnite, building on previous collaborations with Marshmello and Major Lazer.

“First up is Ninja. Visit the item shop starting January 16 at 7:00PM ET to get the Ninja Outfit, Ninja’s Edge Back Bling, Ninja Style Emote and Dual Katanas Pickaxe. Watch Ninja’s stream for a sneak peek at the outfit in action!

“Stay tuned for future Icon Series collaborations, including Loserfruit, TheGrefg and more creators from games, music and entertainment.”

Future Skins

As noted in the Epic Games post, we are for sure getting a Loserfruit and TheGrefg skins sometime in the near future. But what creators should we look out for?

NEXT UP: Is TimTheTatman the next up to be part of the Icon Series

Just this past weekend, one of the world’s most popular streamers TimTheTatman took a “business trip” to Los Angeles.

Noting that it was for “NDA purposes” and we will know sometime soon. YouTube Gaming streamer, CourageJD also noted he had something special in the works and we will know soon.

READ MORE: Fortnite: Patch V11.40 – Full Patch Notes!

These seem like perfect choices for the next wave of Icon Series skins, as some of the most popular Fortnite streamers it will come as no surprise if we see them get their personalized skin.

Who Else?

ONE TO WATCH: It would be a surprise for a Fortnite legend like Tfue to not be involved

Besides the latter choices, look out for other notable streamers such as Tfue, Cloazky, and Dr. Lupo to get their own skins sometime soon.

READ MORE: Fortnite: Valentine’s Event 2020 – Share The Love?