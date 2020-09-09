Fortnite: How To Visit The Weather Station As Storm - Awakening Challenges!

Chapter 2 Season 4 has implemented a cast of Marvel characters for the battle pass.

All have their own unique styles that can be obtained via Awakening challenges.

The first one for Storm may have players a bit confused.

Here's how to do it!

Awakening Challenges

The challenge is the first step in the Storm Awakening set, and completing this will get you one step closer to a new variant.

This one simply asks you to visit a weather station on the Fortnite map, while having the Storm skin equipped.

Weather Station

Finding exactly where the weather station is may be a bit daunting to osme players.

As it is located near an area you may not visit often.

The weather station is just to the south of Catty Corner, nestled on top of a snowy mountain!

Check it out for yourself below, thanks to Fortnite.GG for the interactive map.

ISOLATED - A nice landing spot for sure!

Rewards

You will not get any rewards for completing this challenge.

As it is one of the first ones in the Storm Awakening set!

