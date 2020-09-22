[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite: How To Unlock Mystique’s Shapeshifter Emote – Final Awakening Challenge!

The final awakening challenge for Mystique is among the easiest ones this season! Check it out here

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min by Nick Farrell Sep 22, 2020
Shapeshifter Emote

Awakening challenges are a new component Epic has introduced this season.

Each battle pass skin has its own set and they all unlock some unique cosmetics upon completing them.

The final one for Mystique will unlock a one of a kind emote.

Here it is!

Contents hide
1 Awakening Challenge
2 Emote

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Awakening Challenge

This is one of the challenges within the Awakening set for Mystique

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Catch The Midas Flopper!

Doing this challenge will get you one step closer to completing the set.

It will require you to emote directly after eliminating someone.

Emote

This challenge couldn’t get any easier.

All you have to do is eliminate a player, and it doesn’t matter what game mode it is in.

Mystique min 1
BLUE CREW – What a skin!

After doing this, immediately bring up your emote wheel and Mystique’s Shapeshifter emote will be there.

This will change Mystique into whatever skin the player you just eliminated was wearing!

READ MORE: Fortnite: How To Deal Damage With Different Rarity Pistols As Mystique

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon