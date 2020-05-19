Fortnite: How To Send A Friend A Gift in Epic’s Battle Royal!

Sometimes we all can be in a giving mood. What better way to surprise your mates then with some skins!

One of the core components of Fortnite ever since it became a gaming sensation back in 2017, has been the skins.

Everyone knows some of the iconic skins and the special art style Fortnite has taken after. Skins such as Renegade Raider and Aura are synonymous with Fortnite.

A feature that was added not too long ago was the ability to share the love with some of your friends.

Here are the steps to give gifts to your friends!

What Can I Gift?

One of the neat features of Fortnite’s gifting ability is that it applies to all of the cosmetic items you will find in the item shop.

READ MORE: Fortnite Death Run Course Codes – May 2020

So, you will be able to gift all of the following items:

Skins

Backblings

Gliders

Pickaxes

Lobby Music

Banners

Emotes

Weapon Wraps

LVL UP- What level is your battle pass?

The only cosmetic item you will not be able to gift to your friends is the skin packs that cost real money as opposed to Vbucks.

Steps

The process of gifting cosmetic items in Fortnite is one of the simplest we have seen in any game.

READ MORE: Fortnite Doomsday Event: LIVE Countdown, Details, Map Changes and More!

Once you are in the Fortnite Item Shop, simply head over to the cosmetic you want to gift.

Once on that screen, there is going to be an option located by the “Purchase” button which will be the gift option.

SKINS SKINS SKINS – What can we expect next season?

Next, you are going to want to select the friend you are sending the cosmetic too. Then a screen with an optional message box will appear along with the choice of present your friend will receive.

Done! Gifting really is that easy in Fortnite.

READ MORE: Fortnite V12.60 Release Date, Patch Notes, New Weapons, and Full Details!