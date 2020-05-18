Fortnite: How To Refund Skins on Console, Mobile, and PC!

Sometimes we all make mistakes and accidently buy a cosmetic we didn’t mean too!

Cosmetic items have always been a massive component of Fortnite, it is one of the different factors that makes Fortnite a one of a kind game.

Some of the cosmetic items that Epic Games has released in recent years are out of this world, while some are just not up to par.

Everyone makes mistakes, and sometimes one of us make accidentally purchase a skin we did not mean too.

Here’s how to get a refund on any item you purchase!

As of only a few months ago, Epic Games added a new method that allows players to instantly refund a skin if it was truly an accident.

Once you purchase an item in the Fortnite Item Shop and you still happen to be on the skin screen, there is now a button at the bottom of the screen that lets you refund it.

This was added for accidental purchases by players who did not have any refund tokens left.

WINGS – Noone will be refunding these amazing wings!

However, if you click out of the skin screen then you will not be able to refund it anymore.

So be careful when you are buying skins, as Epic does not give you many chances to refund.

As well, this method applies to all platforms!

Refund Tokens

A refund method that has been in Fortnite for as long as players can remember is the refund tokens.

The refund tokens are three vouchers that players have access too per account.

REFUND – Do you still have your tokens?

Be careful using these however, as once you run out of refunds there is no possible way to get any more!

