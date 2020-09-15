header decal
15 Sep 2020

Fortnite: How To Get The Star Wars X-Wing - Pre-Order, Price and More!

Fortnite: How To Get The Star Wars X-Wing - Pre-Order, Price and More!

Want to be apart of the squadron that takes over Fortnite. Here's how to get the new Star Wars glider!

Pre-Order

Fortnite and collaborations have been going hand in hand in recent times.

The new Marvel-themed season is the biggest one they have done yet.

Now, there is a brand new Star Wars glider that has multiple ways to obtain.

Here's how!

Pre-Order

The new Star Wars X-Wing glider was implemented into the item shop yesterday.

Although you can purchase it in the item shop like any other cosmetic.

If you are planning on picking up the new Star Wars Squadrons title; you will get it for free!

FLY - This is such a cool glider!

If you pre-order the game on the Epic Games store, you will automatically get the glider for free.

It will be in your inventory the next time you load Fortnite up!

