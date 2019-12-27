Fortnite: How To Get The Kurohomura Skin! – Save The World Rare Skin!

Epic Games, best known for the gaming revolution of Fortnite, have quietly released a brand new RPG game called Battle Breakers.

After being in development for quite some time now, they have finally released the game and much like its counterpart Fortnite, it is free to play.

There is a new and unique skin that has become unlockable in Fortnite‘s other mode; Save The World.

With rumors of it coming to Battle Royal also, we’ll take you through how to unlock Kurohomura.

Save The World X Battle Breakers

WHAT THE ***: Get your hands on this beast in both Fortnite & Battle Breakers

Epic Games has shown side favouritism towards its PVE game mode Save The World since the release of Chapter 2.

The only confirmed way to obtain the exclusive Razor skin in Fortnite right now, is by playing Save The World or at least owning it to unlock this skin.

The tricky part is that you actually have to LVL up to LVL 50 on Battle Breakers and you will automatically unlock Kurohomura in Save The World.

It is unknown at the time if Kurhomura will be coming to the Battle Royal item shop as well, but we can assume she will as to why would Epic miss out on a sales opportunity!

This is not the first time Epic Games has released a special skin exclusive to players who play their Battle Breakers title.

MORE SKINS: We should start to see more people trying out Save The World now!

In the past, they have released a skin called Razor for teaching LVL 20 in the game and it seems they will continue to reward progression in the near future.

If you do not already own Save The World, we highly recommend you pick it up now while the sale lasts.

Epic Games is doing a 50% off both collections for Save The World, so if you are interested in their PVE title you should go ahead and pick it up while the sale lasts.