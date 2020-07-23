Fortnite: How to Get Free V-Bucks! – Save the World, Bundles, Battle Pass and More!

Fortnite has some awesome cosmetics, but it can be hard to get some of the best without buying V-Bucks.

Fortnite has been around for almost three years now! With the release of Chapter 2, we got a host of new gameplay and cosmetics updates.

This included updates to the map, weapons and more, but most improtantly, a bunch of new skins.

Unfortuneatly, you will have to buy these skins as a ‘Microtransaction’, meaning you’ll need to you real money.

However, there are a few ways to get free bucks, and make the most out of your money!

Battle Pass

Fortnite‘s Seasonal Battle Pass allows players to unlock cosmetics through a paid, or a free path.

The paid pass will give the player more cosmetics like character skins and gliders. However, there are quite a few unlockables on the free pass.

READ MORE: Fortnite: New Weapon Leaked in Trailer? Black Manta, Aquaman, Heavy AR, Mini-Gun and More News!

This includes V-Bucks! Every season you’ll be able to unlock quite a few free V-Bucks to begin saving for your favourite skin in the Item Shop!

Bundles

Bundles allow you to save money on cosmetics in Fortnite!

SERIES X – Will we get a new bundle for the Xbox Series X console?

There are a host of ways to get these bundles, one of these being the ‘Console Exclusives’.

These are the bundles you can get by playing on specific consoles, like the Xbox One S bundle seen above.

READ MORE: Fortnite: Best Free Cosmetics! – Battle Pass, In-game Events, Save the World, Console Exclusives and More!

It’s definitely worth checking if your able to get one of these bundles, as you may be able to get your hands on some free V-Bucks!

Save the World

Save the World is Fortnite‘s Horde mode. If you already own Save the World, you’re in luck!

STORM KING – Fight back the storm and save the world!

Every day you’ll get some free rewards just from logging in to the Save the World game mode.

READ MORE: Fortnite: All Leaked Cosmetics Found in Patch V13.30 – Release Dates, Styles, Summer Bundle, and More!

Every few days, this will be V-Bucks. As long as you log on every day, you’ll build up your bank of V-Bucks, and have enough for a skin or glider in no time!

Giveaways

Fortnite, as a game, grew very quickly and has built a huge community!

A lot of the content creators in the community are quite small and use giveaways to grow and increase their viewership.

By supproting some of these creators (on YouTube or Twitch for example), you’ll increase your chances of winning some free V-Bucks!

READ MORE: *RELEASED* Fortnite Patch Update v13.30 – Patch Notes, Bug Fixes, Gameplay, New Weapons, LTMs, Cars, and Full Details!

Even if you don’t win, it’s always good to support a community to help creators grow and thrive. (But some free V-Bucks would be nice!)