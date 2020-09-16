Fortnite: How To Destroy Collector Cases At The Collection – Tips, Tricks and More!

This handy challenge will require you to check out of the new Marvel landmarks!

We are now moving onto week four of the weekly challenges.

Each week has offered something unique and this week is no different.

Players will now be heading to a brand new Marvel-themed landmark for this challenge.

Let’s take a look!

The Collection

This POI is based on the Marvel character Collector, who is notorious for showing off his prized possessions.

READ MORE: Fortnite Groot Challenges: How To Plant A Seed On A Heart-Shaped Island

It is located in the middle atop the mountains between Catty Corner and Retail Row.

This is the south-east portion of the map; so it is quite far from the rest of the map.

TREASURE – So many boxes!

Cases

The challenge itself is quite simple.

Players will just need to head over to the location above, and pickaxe some of the cases around the Landmark!

READ MORE: Fortnite Trio FNCS: All Confirmed Trios