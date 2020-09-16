[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite: How To Destroy Collector Cases At The Collection – Tips, Tricks and More!

This handy challenge will require you to check out of the new Marvel landmarks!

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min by Nick Farrell Sep 16, 2020
Collector Cases

We are now moving onto week four of the weekly challenges.

Each week has offered something unique and this week is no different.

Players will now be heading to a brand new Marvel-themed landmark for this challenge.

Let’s take a look!

Contents hide
1 The Collection
2 Cases

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

The Collection

This POI is based on the Marvel character Collector, who is notorious for showing off his prized possessions.

READ MORE: Fortnite Groot Challenges: How To Plant A Seed On A Heart-Shaped Island

It is located in the middle atop the mountains between Catty Corner and Retail Row.

This is the south-east portion of the map; so it is quite far from the rest of the map.

The Collection 1
TREASURE – So many boxes!

Cases

The challenge itself is quite simple.

Players will just need to head over to the location above, and pickaxe some of the cases around the Landmark!

READ MORE: Fortnite Trio FNCS: All Confirmed Trios

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon