Fortnite: How To Destroy Cobwebs At The Authority - Week Seven Challenge Guide

The current season of Fortnite is progressing smoothly thus far.

With the current week of challenges going live, players are almost at the elusive level 100!

One of the new challenges will have you going back to a familiar location.

Here it is.

Challenge

The challenge itself will require you to destroy three Cobwebs at The Authority.

The Cobwebs themselves will only require one swing of your pickaxe to take down, so that should not be a problem.

The Authority for those who do not know is located at the center of the map. and was the home of Jules Mythic Weapon last season.

Now, the location has been deserted hence the excess amount of Cobwebs.

Where?

If you head into The Authority building itself you will find Cobwebs scattered all over the POI.

It will not take you long to find the three Cobwebs so best of luck!

Challenges

Just a reminder, here are the remaining week seven challenges.

Search 7 chests at Catty Corner (25,000 XP)

Get 3 eliminations at Craggy Cliffs (25,000 XP)

Enter The Vault In Doom’s Domain (25,000 XP)

Destroy 3 Cobwebs at The Authority (25,000 XP)

Discover Tony Stark’s Hidden Lake House laboratory (25,000 XP)

Drive a car from Sweaty Sands To Misty Meadows in less than 4 minutes without getting out (25,000 XP)

Deal 1000 damage after knocking an opponent back with Storm’s Whirlwind Blast (50,000 XP)

Deal 500 damage to opponents at Coral Castle (25,000 XP)

